Hearing for Man Accused in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- The man accused of beating a little girl to death, and the child's mother were both in court Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

A hearing was held in Sunbury for Jahrid Burgess. He is facing homicide charges in the death of Arabella Parker. Police say he severely beat the 3 year old at her home near Trevorton in October.

The little girl died last month after her family took her off life support.

Arabella's mother Samantha Delcamp is charged as an accomplice in her death. She gave up her right to a hearing.