Hearing for Man Accused in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

Posted 12:19 pm, December 12, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. -- The man accused of beating a little girl to death, and the child's mother were both in court Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

A hearing was held in Sunbury for Jahrid Burgess. He is facing homicide charges in the death of Arabella Parker. Police say he severely beat the 3 year old at her home near Trevorton in October.

The little girl died last month after her family took her off life support.

Arabella's mother Samantha Delcamp is charged as an accomplice in her death. She gave up her right to a hearing.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • peach671

    Just another delusional, hypocritical, intolerant, hateful and corrupt demoncRAT suffering from duly elected President Donald John Trump derangement syndrome. You will not suppress the voices and will of the legal American citizens. MAGA, KAGA, FTW and FTdemoncRATS.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.