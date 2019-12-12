Guilty Plea in Death of Baby

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter charges for leaving her newborn baby in a bag outside a home in Luzerne County.

Officials say Andrea Litter of Wilkes-Barre had given birth at home in November of 2018.

Litter, who has a learning disability, told police she didn’t know she was pregnant. A day later, she was admitted into the hospital where staff alerted authorities that she had given birth.

The newborn was found by officials in a bag near a burn pile at the home near Shickshinny.

Litter is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Luzerne County.

2 comments

