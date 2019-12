× Glare from Sun Blamed for School Bus Crash

TAYLOR, Pa. — Glare from the sun is being blamed for a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

Police say the driver of a car traveling on Loomis Avenue in Taylor was momentarily blinded and didn’t see the school bus turning onto Loomis from Schlager Avenue.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Students were on board at the time, but no one was injured.