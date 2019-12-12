Furry Porch Pirate Caught in the Act

Posted 1:19 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, December 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A thief was caught red-handed stealing a package in front of someone’s door. But this isn’t your usual porch pirate.

A security camera footage showed a squirrel doing the misdeed outside an apartment in Los Angeles.

The furry little bandit was recorded on Tuesday.

But someone saw what it did and returned the package to the owner.

However – this may not be the first time the squirrel did a snatch-and-run.

The man who lives in the apartment says he often finds his packages in nearby bushes.

 

2 comments

