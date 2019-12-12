× ‘Day of Dozens:’ Krispy Kreme Offers Dozen Donuts for $1

What’s better than a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts? A dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1.

On December 12, Krispy Kreme is selling its Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 as part of their annual ‘Day of the Dozens’ event.

#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is COMING on Thursday 12/12! 🎉🎉 It's going to be a magical 🍩 holiday! Get ready to grab your #OriginalGlazed Dozen for just $1 with any Dozen purchase! Find your participating shop & other info here https://t.co/2aX2jXK1wg! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/7JXMzkpGWt — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2019

There is a small catch. Customers must first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.

Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen.

The offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.

CLICK HERE to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Krispy Kreme has already rolled out its holiday donuts for this year.

They include: a reindeer doughnut with pretzel antlers, the Santa belly (which is a chocolate kreme filled doughnut) and the “present doughnut” decorated glaze doughnut filled with original kreme.