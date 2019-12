On this episode of The Chase Down Podcast, Chase Senior explains:

-Why the win over the Giants is the biggest of Carson Wentz’s career.

-The Patriots aren’t guilty, they’re just silly.

-The CFB Playoff Committee got the top four correct.

-The Dangers of telling your employees they can’t be themselves and what Joel Embiid’s comments mean moving forward.

-Why Bryce Harper’s contract, which was the biggest contract in MLB at the time he signed it is already proving to be a bargain.