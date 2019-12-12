Beloved Skycam 16 Pilot Jack Ruland Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our old friend Jack Ruland has passed on. Mike Stevens thought it appropriate to say so long to the man we knew for so long as Captain Jack.

N16EP was the identifier for Skycam16, whose pilot for years was Captain Jack Ruland.

You should understand that a ship like Skycam has room for but one pilot to fly it, so when a reporter and photographer boarded, we had to trust our pilot would bring us safely home.

There was never any doubt of that with Jack.

He flew military fighters first, then transitioned into helicopters as he got a bit older. He thought the planes began to fly him instead of the other way around.

There was never any question that Jack Ruland flew Skycam 16.

When needed, he erred on the side of safety; not always a decision the powers that be liked, but I can tell you the troops who flew with him surely did.

We shared his opinion that the number of landings needed to equal the number of takeoffs.

Jack was strictly by the book when it came to flying, yet he was somebody to sit and have coffee with, for he had a wealth of stories. They were the kinds of stories that made you laugh, the kind you wish you could call your own, so you might tell them first-person like Jack Ruland did.

We would travel sometimes to the farthest reaches of our coverage area; half the time of driving, but still a long way. Backyard pools looked like blue dots, highways became gray ribbons with model cars moving on them.

I understood then, I think, why Jack liked flying so much, why he stayed with it so long. It was a different world, one he loved, respected and truly enjoyed.

He and Skycam are gone now, but in his time, we who rode with him knew Jack would bring us home, that the number of landings would equal the takeoffs. We trusted him and he never let us down.

Jack Ruland was 84 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Susan, and two daughters.