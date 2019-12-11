Cole Johnson hit the game-winner and the Williamsport boys basketball team beat Abington Heights 48-46 in overtime.
Williamsport Boys Beat Abington Heights in Overtime 48-46
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Holy Cross Boys Come Back to Beat Valley View 60-55
-
Burrier Leads Holy Cross to 65-42 Win Over Pittston Area
-
North Pocono vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Valley View Boys Outlast Mid Valley 36-34
-
Scranton Prep Comes Back Against Abington Heights
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
Kaci Kranson Scores 29 As Holy Cross Tops Scranton in Girls Basketball
-
-
Valley View Girls Top Mid Valley 55-20
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
North Pocono vs Wallenpaupack golf