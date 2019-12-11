Wham Cam: Bells on Bobtails Ring?

"Dashing through the snow. In a one-horse open sleigh. O'er the fields we go. Laughing all the way. Bells on bobtails ring," are part of the lyrics in the song "Jingle Bells."
Ever wonder what the phrase "bells on bobtails ring" means? Find out in this week's Wham Cam.
theprezandfirstlady
I believe “Bells on Bob Tails” is referencing Draft Horses with Bobbed Tails pulling outfitted with fancy harnesses full of many sizes of bells, pulling sleighs. Their tails have been bobbed to prevent their previously long, flowing, and potentially swishing tails, from tangling up in the driving lines (reigns) of the driver, thereby potentially causing an out of control horse and sleigh situation. Some horses, when they feel objects under their tails, will strongly clamp their tails close to their bodies, hence preventing the driver from using the lines to direct and stop the horse. Many draft horses’ tails are still bobbed today for similar reasons, as in Amish work horses and draft mules pulling plows and other harvesting equipment, although it should be outlawed IMHO. It isn’t a matter of trimming the hair short, but rather dramatically lopping the tail bone off a few inches from their body! In addition to being cruel and painful, this prevents them from ever being able to swish flies during warm months!