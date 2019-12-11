× West Scranton Student Unmasking Rare Disorder

SCRANTON, Pa. — Attending a high school dance, dressing up, dancing with your friends — it’s like a rite of passage for teenagers. But a rare condition would usually prevent one West Scranton High School student from participating in such events.

Kristen Chesek, 17, wasn’t going to pass up the chance to go to the West Scranton High School Christmas dance last weekend, even if it meant she’d have to add an extra accessory to her elegant ensemble.

“I was anxious at first, it was scary. When you have a big black thing across your face, it’s not the easiest thing,” Chesek said.

Kristen has PANDAS, that’s Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Strep, a rare, and difficult-to-diagnose disorder that typically manifests itself in sudden changes to a person’s personality and behavior following a case of Strep throat.

In Kristen’s case, she developed a laundry list of symptoms, including severe OCD, tics, memory loss, and sudden rages.

“You know, I get a lot of the ‘but you’re really not that bad, right?’ It’s difficult, because they don’t see what happens at home. They don’t see anything but the mask this time,” Chesek said.

She wore the mask to the dance to protect herself from infection, which would cause her symptoms to flare up.

Kristen takes classes online at home through West Scranton High School.

Kristen wants to use social media as a tool to gain awareness about PANDAS.

So far, it’s working. Her post on Facebook, thanking her high school for accommodating her at the Christmas dance, has reached thousands of people across the globe.

Part of her post reads,

“Thank you. For telling me I looked pretty even with my mask. Thank you for bending over backwards to make sure I had the same experience as every other person.”

“Normalcy isn’t my daily life. It’s not something I experience. And when I get to experience it in such a way where it makes me feel like I’m part of the crowd and that nothing’s wrong in the first place, that hasn’t happened in years,” Chesek said.

Not only does Kristen want to increase awareness about her condition, she also wants to spread a simple message.

“You don’t even know who you’re going to make smile through your kind words and your kind interactions,” Chesek said.