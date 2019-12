HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from Wayne County is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted four underage girls.

Investigators say Glen Donahue, 54, of Lake Ariel, assaulted the girls over the course of the last 10 years.

According to the D.A.’s office, Donahue allegedly raped one of the girls multiple times during the last decade, including once when she was under 13.

He is locked up on rape and related offenses in Wayne County.