Suspect in Tioga County Trooper Shooting Dead After 14-Hour Standoff

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police have confirmed the man who shot a state trooper is dead after a standoff in Tioga County.

Police were sent to a home in Nelson Township, near the New York state line on Tuesday.

When police entered the home, they say the person inside started shooting.

Authorities say the standoff lasted 14 hours before the suspect was shot and killed.

The trooper who was shot is expected to be okay.

Attempted Homicide / Barricaded Gunman Update: pic.twitter.com/45pXwDjgvS — TroopF (@PSPTroopFPIO) December 11, 2019

41.985910 -77.252010