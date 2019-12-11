Rudy’s Tavern Spreading Holiday Cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- During the holidays, Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg turns into more than just a place to grab a drink and something to eat.

It's also a place where you can give back to people this holiday season.

"It's kind of just a tradition. Rudy Manheim started, my dad continued, and it's just easy. We enjoy doing it and we like being a part of the community helping out any little way we can," said Kelly Quaresimo, Rudy's Tavern.

Customers and do-gooders can stop into the tavern with a new and unwrapped toy. The owner is also collecting nonperishable food items for East Stroudsburg High School South's "Purple Food Pantry." The food is given to students in need.

"Some of these are newer or brand new and it's exciting. It doesn't have to stay as one thing all the time," said Abigail Deardorff, East Stroudsburg.

If you don't have a toy or a nonperishable food item to drop off, no problem. You can spend a couple bucks and buy one of these paper trains. All the money collected will go to Toys for Tots.

"I think it's just an easy way for people to be able to help out and feel like they are doing something," said Quaresimo.

Abigail Deardorff stopped by the tavern to help wrap gifts. She thinks it's great to see so many donations made by the community.

"It's a couple bucks and it goes to someone to get something that they need. It helps a lot even though it's just a little bit," said Deardorff.

Toy donations can be dropped off at Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg through next week. Nonperishable food items will be collected through the holiday season.