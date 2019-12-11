× Retirement Community on Marywood Campus Gets New Name

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A retirement community on the campus of Maywood University in Lackawanna County has a new name.

The old “Holy Family Residence” on Adams Avenue will be called “Maywood Heights.”

Marywood is in the process of buying the facility from the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The plan is for about 80 current residents to stay and for Maywood students to complete their clinical training here on the campus in Lackawanna County.