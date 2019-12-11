× Porch Pirate Caught in the Act

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A porch pirate caught in the act in Luzerne County.

Surveillance video captured the thief this afternoon at a home in the Marion Terrace neighborhood of Hanover Township.

You can see the crook grab the package right from the front porch, then get into a waiting car.

If you know who he is, call police in Luzerne County at 570-825-1254.