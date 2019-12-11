Porch Pirate Caught in the Act

Posted 11:07 pm, December 11, 2019, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A porch pirate caught in the act in Luzerne County.

Surveillance video captured the thief this afternoon at a home in the Marion Terrace neighborhood of Hanover Township.

You can see the crook grab the package right from the front porch, then get into a waiting car.

If you know who he is, call police in Luzerne County at 570-825-1254.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • peach671

    Another dysfunctional, delusional, hypocritical and intolerant liberal tyrant thief suffering from duly elected President Donald John Trump derangement syndrome. Get a job, liberal tyrant scum.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.