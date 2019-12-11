More Smashing, Less Stress

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Have you ever heard of the Break Room? It’s a new business in Williamsport that lets customers destroy everything in sight. The idea? To relieve stress.

“The break room is a place where you can come get a bunch of breakable items, take them in a room and smash them away along with the stress,” owner of the Break Room Virginia Weigle said.

“I think it’s just the physical part of it, it just releases stress by actually doing something physical,” Deborah Pfleegor of Williamsport said.

Weigle got the idea over a year ago after the passing of her husband.

“I smashed some bottles myself at home, and then had the mess to cleanup and I thought wouldn’t it be awesome if there was a place people could go do this to release some stress and anger and leave the mess behind,” Weigle said.

The business has several different packages and each one comes with a certain number of objects. The break room is also BYOB. That’s right, bring your own breakables.

The break room in Williamsport lets you break bottles, mugs, and even plates and you can write whatever you want on those objects.

After smashing objects, customers have the option to visit the relaxation room.

“You have this physical manifestation of breaking and getting rid of that stress and then we have a relaxation room afterward which is a more quiet way to destress,” Weigle said.

