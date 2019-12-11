Luzerne County Council Approves 2020 Budget with Real Estate Tax Hike

Posted 8:23 am, December 11, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Property owners in Luzerne County will soon see a tax hike for the first time in years.

Tuesday night's budget meeting was a long one, lasting late into the night.

In the end, the Luzerne County Council approved a budget for next year,  and it calls for a real estate tax hike of 3.25%.

What does that mean? It means the average property owner in the county will pay $20 more per year. That's about $1.75 per month.

The original proposal called for a 5% hike, but some council members wanted to whittle that down.

The vote was seven to four.

The council had until Sunday to pass a budget.

While they say they didn't want a tax hike at all, council members say rising costs of healthcare and pensions are among the reasons they needed to do it.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.