Driver Smashes Into Truck After Trying to Make Illegal U-Turn
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a driver smashed into a truck while trying to make an illegal U-turn on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.
The wreck happened around 8:00 Wednesday night along 81 north in Butler Township near the Interstate 80 split.
State police say a minivan cut across three lanes of traffic while trying to get to the emergency turnaround and collided with a box truck.
Three people in the van were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police tell us the driver will be cited after the wreck in Luzerne County.
40.755700 -76.284811
1 Comment
peach671
Typical hypocritical and intolerant liberal tyrant behavior, consistently taking shortcuts and, therefore, cheating. Got what you deserved.