× Driver Smashes Into Truck After Trying to Make Illegal U-Turn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a driver smashed into a truck while trying to make an illegal U-turn on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened around 8:00 Wednesday night along 81 north in Butler Township near the Interstate 80 split.

State police say a minivan cut across three lanes of traffic while trying to get to the emergency turnaround and collided with a box truck.

Three people in the van were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police tell us the driver will be cited after the wreck in Luzerne County.