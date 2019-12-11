Christmas Display Honors Loved Ones Lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- This house near Bloomsburg has all the Christmas cheer for the entire neighborhood and that’s what the family living here is hoping.

This isn’t just an elaborate display; this is to remember loved ones lost to those who put this together.

Michael Mirabile says the family always went big in decorating but upped the ante after his brother passed away in 2002 to honor him.

“We decided that we wanted to hold the tradition as far as going big for my brother and we’ve always had a thing for the Griswold’s and we really wanted the house to shine,” Mirabile said.

Michael, his brothers, and his stepdad Joe Devito put this together each year since.

To enjoy the show all people have to do is drive by a tune their radios to 88.1 and watch the lights sparkle in sync to the music.

“On average, we see probably over 25 cars at least a night being that it’s a development but on the weekends sometimes there’s lines outside,” Mirabile said.

Sadly, Joe passed away from cancer this February and last Christmas was his last time to see the display.

His sons say Joe is enjoying the view now from above with their brother.

“Every time we turn on these lights every night here at five o’clock, I just feel like they’re smiling down on us, just knowing we’re doing the right thing, we’re keeping the tradition alive,” Joey Devito of Scott Township said.