Amazon Aims to Prevent Porch Pirates

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service and delivery services like FedEx and UPS. And more packages left on front porches means more chances for them to get stolen.

Amazon is partnering with stores like Rite Aid where you can pick up your Amazon package rather than having it delivered to your home.

At the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic, holiday shopping is in full swing, but if you choose the online shopping route, your packages could be at risk of getting stolen.

"I think it's a big concern especially if people know your hobbies, your interests, stuff like that. They have an idea of what you might be getting, so it could possibly be a problem," said Chris Longo.

Dunmore police say they've had many reports recently of stolen packages in the borough.

"Follow the tracking, and if you're not going to be available, have someone from your family or a neighbor that is available at that time to pick the package off the porch before someone does come and take it," advised Dunmore Police Officer Tom Richardson.

Local police have tips for preventing porch pirates, and Amazon has a solution too. It's called Amazon Hub Counter.

You can now get your Amazon packages delivered to participating Rite Aid locations and to participating GNC locations. You pick your package up right at the counter.

If you type in your zip code, you can find those participating locations near you. You'll just need to show the barcode that's sent to your email when you pick up your package.

There is no additional cost to use this delivery option. For Amazon Prime members, it's free and for non-Prime members, it's just the standard shipping cost. The store will hold your package for 14 days.