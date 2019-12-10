× Tuning In To Technology: Area Students Celebrate Computer Science Education Week

From programming robots to learning about internet safety, it’s a celebration this week of all things computer science.

Across the country and here at home area students are marking “Computer Science Education Week.”

The goal of this campaign is aimed at inspiring K-12 students to take interest in computer science.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited a computer science class on Tuesday at Valley View Intermediate in Archbald.

Among the tech themes highlighted? Sphero robots. Students showed how they’re learning to program these interactive gadgets.

Valley View Intermediate Teacher Kristine Kozlevcar showed the importance of these tools in the classroom.

The “21st century is the digital age which is the internet. No matter what your future holds, it has been changed due to software. Learning coding today is almost as important as learning to read because there are so many careers that involve coding” Kozlevcar said.

The following are just three areas of computer science being taught today at Valley View Intermediate:

Digital Literacy (Ex: Keyboarding, Microsoft Word, Power Point, Excel, Google applications such as docs, slides, and sheets) Digital Citizenship (Ex: internet safety, safe passwords, plagiarism, photo editing effects, cyberbullying, citations, and positive online communication Programming/Coding (Ex: Scratch and Sphero Robots)

To learn more about Computer Science Education week, click here.