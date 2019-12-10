Tuning In To Technology: Area Students Celebrate Computer Science Education Week

Posted 4:03 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02AM, December 10, 2019

From programming robots to learning about internet safety, it’s a celebration this week of all things computer science.

Across the country and here at home area students are marking “Computer Science Education Week.”

The goal of this campaign is aimed at inspiring K-12 students to take interest in computer science.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited a computer science class on Tuesday at Valley View Intermediate in Archbald.

Among the tech themes highlighted?  Sphero robots.  Students showed how they’re learning to program these interactive gadgets.

Valley View Intermediate Teacher Kristine Kozlevcar showed the importance of these tools in the classroom.

The “21st century is the digital age which is the internet. No matter what your future holds, it has been changed due to software. Learning coding today is almost as important as learning to read because there are so many careers that involve coding” Kozlevcar said.

The following are just three areas of computer science being taught today at Valley View Intermediate:

  1. Digital Literacy (Ex: Keyboarding, Microsoft Word, Power Point, Excel, Google applications such as docs, slides, and sheets)
  2. Digital Citizenship (Ex: internet safety, safe passwords, plagiarism, photo editing effects, cyberbullying, citations, and positive online communication
  3. Programming/Coding (Ex: Scratch and Sphero Robots)

To learn more about Computer Science Education week, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.