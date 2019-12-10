× Thousands Brave Rain to Attend Trump Rally in Hershey

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands from our area headed to Hershey on Tuesday to attend a campaign rally with President Trump.

The president is expected to take the stage at the Giant Center near Hershey around 7 p.m.

His rally comes as Democrats in the House of Representatives unveiled two articles of impeachment against him.

The impeachment articles are on the mind of the supporters we spoke to. They say the president is doing an amazing job leading the country, but Democrats just won’t stop trying to tear him down.

Despite the wet weather, Trump supporters weren’t letting anything rain on their parade.

Hundreds of people showed up hours before the doors opened at the Giant Center near Hershey for a rally with the president.

Thomas Gordon, 13, from Pottsville isn’t even old enough to vote but he made sure be to here.

“Just showing up means that you support him and you’re a fan of him and just come out and meet some nice people,” he said.

During his first run for the presidency and throughout his first term, President Trump has had many well-attended rallies in the commonwealth, and this event is turning out to be no different bringing in some first-timers.

“I’ve never been to a political rally and I originally voted for Trump. My wife’s aunt is a staunch Trump supporter and I’m here to support her and just kind of experience the event,” said one person waiting to enter.

This rally comes as Democrats in the House of Representatives filed two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

News of that had Trump’s defenders even more amped to cheer on their choice for 2020.

“It was all these things they just keep going down the line. And now it’s obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, and yet I see a video of Joe Biden doing a quid pro quo,” said Mark Stefura of Orwigsburg.

Doors opened about 3 p.m. with the rally set to begin at 7 p.m.

