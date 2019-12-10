This week on POL: Jake’s Venison Piggy Soup, Christmas at Dunkelberger’s and Bear Season Harvest Numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll make up a batch of Jake's venison piggy soup, it's sure to warm you up on a cold winter day. Plus, we'll head to Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter for our annual Christmas shopping adventure and we'll give you the record breaking bear harvest numbers. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.