Shoppers Earn Discounts by Staying Local

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The big banner is up in Middle Smithfield Township encouraging people to shop local for the holidays.

At Ace Hardware, managers are offering 25% off any item.

“We’ve been doing this for a number of years now. It’s just something to give back to the community,” Pam Foster of Louis Ace Hardware said.

The coupons are inside the township’s newsletter.

“We are even giving cards to people who are not in the township. People have been calling in and saying they don’t live in the township, but they want a card. It’s the holiday season so why not. We are spreading the cheer and trying to keep the cheer here,” Patrice Dume of MST Economic Development said.

There is also a way to give back online. Shoppers are encouraged to use AmazonSmile. The website is operated by Amazon but the difference? AmazonSmile Foundation will donate a percentage to an organization. You can choose either Marshalls Creek Fire Company or Bushkill Emergency Corporation.

“Of course we have the people who are not able to shop locally, although that is what we want, but if you are shopping online you do have that opportunity,” Dume said.

More than 40 businesses are offering big discounts this holiday season.

S.T.O.R.M. Fitness is new to the lineup. The owner says her discounts are great for those who want to start 2020 out on a healthy note.

“If you purchase five personal training sessions, you get one free. If you purchase 10 you get two free. We are offering a PiYo special. A monthly package for $25 dollars or $5 per class. Boxing training program we are offering to buy 5 classes and you get a sixth for free,” Dawn Foy of S.T.O.R.M. Fitness said.