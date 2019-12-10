Reaching New Records At Lycoming College For The Women’s And Men’s Basketball Programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three local players make up part of Head coach Christian Ditzler's senior basketball class here at Lycoming College. Already over the 50 win plateau in just three plus seasons are Kayla Kline from Mifflinburg already over 900 points in her career, Akilah McFadden from Lewisburg-the 4th player in Lycoming history with 200 career steals, and Morgan Mader from Pocono Mountain East-92 career 3's putting her 9th in school history.

"First of all I can't believe that they are all seniors. We have five wonderful seniors, and certainly they have brought us a long way. We certainly hope they end their careers on a high note," said Christian.

"Actually I was looking into old record-breaking things for like senior classes, and I noticed that our senior class needs to get a record of (16-9) to beat the 1998 school record here and I think that our senior class is more than capable of doing that," said Morgan.

"I just like to try to be active on defense, and just try to get a quick fast break lay-up. It's more my style. I like to fast break, or doing something quick driving," said Akilah.

"I honestly have been gifted with this type of body and kind of speed and a little bit built, so I am able to work my way on into the inside. That's always been my type of game never really been a three-point shooter like Morgan or Akilah," said Kayla.

It's not just the local women here at Lycoming that are doing well, on the men's side former Danville player Dyson Harward now a freshman at Lycoming just set the single game record 8 blocks in a game.

"Actually my mom texted me first. She said 8 blocks that is crazy! After that people we're just saying that I broke the record. I was excited at first,but I was happy that I could do whatever to get that win. That was a big win for us," said Dyson.

"How did you find out that he broke the record? I did...When I read the post game report written from Joe Guistina obviously. He's really been a good solid force for us on the defensive end all season long. He effects plays at the rim. He rebounds really well for us and he also blocks shots," said Mike.

Lycoming moves back into the MAC Freedom Conference for the start of the 2020-2021 season joining King's, Misericordia, Wilkes and Desales. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lycoming County in Williamsport and Lamade Gym.