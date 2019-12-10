Rallying for the President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- A standing ovation, thunderous cheers and patriotic music pumping throughout the arena was the scene as President Donald J. Trump took the podium here at the Giant Center in Hershey. He was welcomed by supporters at this rally on his Keep America Great re-election tour.

“It’s a great to be back in the state that gave us the Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania steel, Hershey chocolate, I like Hershey chocolate, the Nittany Lions, you know Nittany Lions,” Trump said.

Trump is once again relying on Pennsylvania to win him the Oval Office in 2020 and talked for more than an hour to drum up enthusiasm.

“Here in Pennsylvania, you had the singular best year that you’ve ever had in the history of our country, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate has reached an all-time low,” Trump said.

This rally comes the day house democrats filed two articles of impeachment against Trump, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

The President didn’t pull any punches when taking a swing at his opponents.

“They announced that they are going to impeach the 45th President of the United States and your favorite president,” Trump said.

Supporters who came to listen say what they heard at this rally makes them all the more confident Trump must be president for another term.

“Absolutely amazing. He is on fire, we need to keep him in for four more years,” Jeanie Singley of Orwigsburg said.

“He’s doing everything great and his speech was fabulous, I love him and he’s doing everything great and he’s the best since Reagan,” Brandon Sperl of Watsontown said.