The Pottsville boys basketball team beat Berks Catholic 42-21 Tuesday night at Martz Hall.
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Pottsville Claims District XI Class “AAAA” Title
-
Pottsville Knocks Out Bethlehem Catholic in District Playoffs
-
Burrier Leads Holy Cross to 65-42 Win Over Pittston Area
-
Valley View Boys Outlast Mid Valley 36-34
-
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
Kaci Kranson Scores 29 As Holy Cross Tops Scranton in Girls Basketball
-
Priest Accused of Groping Teen Pleads Guilty to Indecent Assault
-
Valley View Girls Top Mid Valley 55-20
-
Jersey Shore Outlasts Pottsville in Triple Overtime in State Quarterfinals
-
-
St. Bonaventure at Bucknell women’s basketball
-
Christmas Spirit Alive in Pottsville
-
Tamaqua Knocks Off Wyomissing Area 20-10