New Teacher of the Year Named in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a new Teacher of the Year.

Joseph Welch was honored Monday at a ceremony outside Hershey.

Welch teaches history at a middle school in the Pittsburgh area.

He was picked from a dozen finalists from all around the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Four teachers from our area were nominated:

Michele Bittner from West Penn Elementary in Schuylkill County

Amanda Connell from The Northern Tier Career Center in Bradford County

Colleen Epler-Ruths from Shikellamy High School in Northumberland County

Katona Lyn Miller from South Scranton Intermediate in Lackawanna County.