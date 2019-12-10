New Teacher of the Year Named in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a new Teacher of the Year.
Joseph Welch was honored Monday at a ceremony outside Hershey.
Welch teaches history at a middle school in the Pittsburgh area.
He was picked from a dozen finalists from all around the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Four teachers from our area were nominated:
- Michele Bittner from West Penn Elementary in Schuylkill County
- Amanda Connell from The Northern Tier Career Center in Bradford County
- Colleen Epler-Ruths from Shikellamy High School in Northumberland County
- Katona Lyn Miller from South Scranton Intermediate in Lackawanna County.