Mother and Daughter Killed in Crash in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A wreck in Monroe County on Monday killed a mother and a daughter near Tannersville.

There was a third person who was also in that car, a 19-year-old woman who was the granddaughter of one victim and the niece of the other. She is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

However, the crash that killed her grandmother and aunt right before Christmas will be something her family never forgets.

"It's so surreal. My daughter is still in the hospital. I lost my mom, my sister. It's so hard," Joan Adams said.

Adams' family is shattered. The crash along Route 611 near Tannersville claimed the lives of her mother and sister. The wreck sent her daughter to the hospital.

Police in Pocono Township said the driver of a pickup truck crossed the double yellow line and smashed into a sedan.

68-year-old Joan Grabinsky and her daughter 50-year-old Karen Grabinsky were killed.

"We were all out all day yesterday, shopping, having a good time going out to lunch and then I get the phone call from my daughter," Adams said.

Route 611 is heavily traveled. Police said crashes there are not uncommon.

"I heard the emergency vehicles and I was like, 'what the heck is going on!' It took my mom, she couldn't get into our development because it was right down the hill from where the accident was," Amy Kolinksy of the nearby Scotrun Diner said.

The accident has devastated the family of the victims just before the holidays.

"It's just so hard right now as we're planning Christmas and now there's two of them gone," Adams said.

State police are still trying to figure out what led the pickup truck driver to cross the center line.

The family is raising money for funeral costs. For a link to the fundraiser, click here.

COMING UP on at @WNEP at 10/11 a family in Monroe County is shattered. A mother and daughter were killed in a crash near Tannersville after the driver of a pickup truck crossed the double yellow line and smashed into their sedan. Hear from the victims’ family tonight on #WNEP pic.twitter.com/48j2QMqFWa — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 11, 2019