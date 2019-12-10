× Milton Couple Takes Free Santa Photos

MILTON–The Christmas season is filled with traditions. One popular pastime is getting your child’s picture taken with Santa Claus. Crystal Balliet and her husband Keith of Milton have children and grandchildren, so they know how expensive Santa photos can be. Crystal has a photography business and a few years ago the couple had an idea.

“Maybe we should offer up something for people so they can bring their children to a safe environment, get their pictures done for free,” Crystal Balliet said.

Now the Balliets are in their third year of Santa pictures. Keith puts on a Santa suit and Crystal takes the pictures. So far this year crystal has photographed more than 400 children. She uploads the pictures to her facebook page so people can print them for free.

“On Thursday night I was up until 1:30 in the morning because I took over 1,300 photos that day,” Balliet said.

“You just don`t get the pictures with Santa, they can stay, hang out, have cocoa. There`s a Grinch. They can get pictures with him. It`s nice,” Jen Sarviss said.

Jen Sarviss of Danville has brought her children to the event each year.

“I have four children, so for me to go get pictures at the mall, that`s a lot of money,” Sarviss said.

Friends and family members help make the event possible by donating and serving free hot chocolate. Each child gets a candy cane and a free toy. There is a drawing for some bigger toys too.

“We were donated tricycles, bicycles, wagons, so much stuff. Each child is allowed to put their name in one time for one item,” Balliet said.

The Balliets plan to do this event at least four more times before Christmas.

The event is held Thursdays and Saturdays from 3:30 until 6 at the Balliet’s house on Route 405 in Milton, weather permitting.