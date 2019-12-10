Luzerne County to Consider Tax Hike at Tuesday Meeting
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Council is set to adopt next year’s spending plan Tuesday night.
It includes a proposed 5 percent real estate tax hike. That means the average homeowner would pay $30 more a year with a home assessed at $100,000.
The proposed budget for 2020 is $153.5 million, and according to council members, there has not been a tax hike for a few years.
Some believe they need it now as the costs increase. Others are hoping to whittle down that 5 percent hike before passing the spending plan.
“I don’t like it, especially for the people that are on Social Security and stuff,” said William Sincavage of Swoyersville.
The clock is ticking, and time is running out. The council must approve next year’s spending plan before December 15 or last year’s budget will automatically go into effect.
“I’m sorry, more taxes, we don’t need them, that’s my opinion,” said Michael Liuzzi of Kingston.
The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Luzerne County Courthouse.
6 comments
