First Responders Celebrate Birthday of Plymouth Junior Fire Chief

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders gathered in Luzerne County to celebrate the 11th birthday of Plymouth junior fire chief Brian Lyons.

This summer Brian raised nearly ten thousand dollars for his fire company through a lemonade stand.

Police, fire, and EMS came out for the bash at Skateaway near Wilkes-Barre.

Each took an opportunity to meet Brian and thank him for his support for first responders in the community.

Brian was also presented with a mention into the Congressional Record from congressman Dan Meusers office.

