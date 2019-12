× Demolition Begins on Hotel and Spa Complex in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Demolition started Tuesday on the Nichols Village Hotel and Spa in South Abington Township.

Developers plan to replace the property with five new buildings featuring up to 13 storefronts.

We’re told it could be months or even years before construction begins on that new project in Lackawanna County.

HAPPENING NOW: Nichols Village is coming down.. @WNEP Here’s our report from last month on what will become of the space https://t.co/29r65Ppgps pic.twitter.com/VfS6vujHpE — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) December 10, 2019