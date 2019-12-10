× Deli Owner in the Poconos Retiring After 50 Years

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are a few things you can always expect when you walk into Vincent’s Deli and Catering near Tannersville — a good sandwich and a “how’s it going” from the boss.

“Hi bud, how are you?” said Vincent DiFrancisco.

“He’s a good guy. Good sandwiches. That’s why I come here,” said Johnny Montes, Tobyhanna.

After five decades, the good guy with the good sandwiches is retiring.

Vincent DiFrancisco says it’s been a good run. Now, it’s time for his chef to take over the business.

“Ha, 50 years. I’ve been doing this since I was 15. Yeah, 50 years in a deli. I had four in New York and two here. It’s been a long haul,” said DiFrancisco.

The deli in Pocono Township is known for many things, including sandwich names. Some creations are named after famous people, sports teams, movies, and family members.

For some longtime customers, the sandwiches and this place are part of their lifestyle.

“I come here about two or three times every week. It gives me a nostalgic New York feel. The bacon egg and cheese is great. The customer service here is great as well. I come here all the time because it makes me feel at home,” said Tejas Ajmeri, Henryville.

Vincent plans to leave a lot of his legacy behind with the Chef, but there is one thing he is taking with him.

“Next year it will be all them. In February, they will change the name to New York Deli and Catering. Vincent’s will come off,” said DiFrancisco.

“A lot of these customers I’ve known 25 years. It’s a long time. I’ve watched their kids grow. It’s pretty touching,” said DiFrancisco.

Vincent will stay at the deli through the holidays to ensure his customers get their food trays and cookie samples to go.