× ‘Angel Trees’ at Boscov’s

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Many trees are on display inside Boscov’s on South Main street in Wilkes-Barre, but there are four throughout the store that are doing more than just displaying merchandise.

Sprinkled throughout all the Boscov’s locations in our area are ‘angel trees’ where people can select someone in need to purchase a Christmas gift for who might not otherwise receive one.

“It’s just a wonderful thing what people do. and it makes them feel good if you could see someone’s face when they’re taking an angel off a tree and purchasing it, it’s wonderful,” Irene Kelly said.

If you’d like to be someone’s angel all you have to do is take an angle off the tree, purchase an item on the card and give it to the courtesy counter here at Boscov’s the staff will take care of the rest.

“For them to have nothing and to receive that gift it probably means the world to them,” Cathy Kurtz of Drums said.

Kurtz works with veterans in Luzerne County. She hopes people don’t overlook the tree for veterans on display on the 4th floor.

“They might not receive a gift from anyone. I’ve already had veterans say this will be my only give or I have no family or friends so yeah, it’s really important,” Kurtz said.

The other trees in the Wilkes-Barre Boscov’s work to help children in crisis and homebound senior citizens receive gifts too.

Staff and shoppers at Boscov’s say these trees represent the true meaning of the holiday season

“It’s about giving, it really is, it’s more about giving than receiving,” Kurtz said.

If you like to become someone’s ‘angel’ you can find angel trees like this one at Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazleton, and Pottsville.