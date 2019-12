× 16th Annual Open Skate Benefits Toys for Tots

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A small donation gave folks the chance to skate on the same ice where the pros play in Wilkes-Barre.

Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township hosted the 16th annual Open Skate benefiting Toys for Tots.

Folks were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child who would otherwise not have gifts on Christmas.

That donation is their ticket to glide on the same ice where the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins play.