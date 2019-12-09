Police Investigating Bloomsburg University Freshman’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY -- Bloomsburg police say they are looking into the death of Justin King, an 18-year-old Bloomsburg University freshman from Montgomery County whose body was found on a walking path off West First Street in the town the morning of September 14th.

Students say they remember getting notified of King`s death by the university.

“Just stated that a student was found dead and that we could have therapy if we needed through the university,” said senior Victoria McCrory.

The Columbia County Coroner ruled King`s death as accidental due to head injuries after a fall.

Now, the police chief says alcohol was found in King`s system and he wants to know where the alcohol came from.

“We`re all in college and I feel that`s just kind of the nature of just being in college, stuff like that,” said junior Tom Cummings.

“I think he was a freshman, right?” said McCrory. “So, maybe it was kind of his first time drinking on his own without supervision so that could lead to it.”

Last week, the university said it was cracking down on all of its 25 fraternities and sororities to make it safer for students. It would not say if that move was related to this death investigation.

The university is giving its Greek Life 18 months to implement reforms; that include a zero-tolerance for hazing.

Students aren't sure if it will make a difference.

“The hazing is awful. I don`t think it should happen, but I think that students are going to drink whether there`s frats or sororities,” said McCrory.

“I think every college has an issue with binge drinking, I mean, it`s college,” said junior Justin Ustonofski. “I don`t think Bloomsburg is any different than any other university, in that sense.”

The Bloomsburg police chief says he is looking into any leads that could shed light on how Justin King obtained alcohol.