Penn State Fans Book Trips To Cotton Bowl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lions will head to Texas for the Cotton Bowl on December 28, taking on Memphis for the first time.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the school, I think that everybody is really excited. It's a big thing for them, so I'm happy for them," said Dustin Shaffer, a student at Penn State Scranton.

"I think it's a really big chance for any team to play in, especially Penn State, it's really big. I'm excited," agreed student Maren Lindenmuth.

Some fans are disappointed. They were hoping instead for the Rose Bowl or Orange Bowl.

Penn State has not been to the Cotton Bowl since the 1970s.

Eileen Miner of Thompson Travel in Moosic has been busy, booking trips to Texas for the Penn State faithful.

"Our space is going really quick because it's much harder with Dallas, and because it's the same day as the two playoff games, then aircraft, planes are busier, aircraft that are chartering are almost impossible to get. There is an urgency with this one. If you're going to go to it, do it quickly," she said.

The game is set for noon on December 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It is the first time these two teams have ever played.

"We have fans all over the country and it's just really exciting that something like this will be able to pull them all together," said Penn State student Emma Ross.