× Part of San Souci Parkway Closed Due to Water Main Break

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has closed part of a road in Luzerne County.

According to Hanover Township police, the San Souci Parkway is down to two lanes around the 1,200 block.

Pennsylvania American Water is working to fix the break.

According to officials, the break started Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Crews have been working to find the break since then.