Holiday Storefront Competition in Downtown Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Business owners are decking the halls in downtown Lehighton.

The artists’ theme at Salon Indigo on First Street is, “May Your Style Be Merry and Bright.”

“She actually did some snowflakes, I am not sure if anyone noticed, but they are scissors, bobby pins, and combs, so it incorporates our hair salon as well. It’s a little unique,” said Christy Alexander, Salon Indigo.

The displays are all part of a holiday storefront decorating contest. It’s hosted by the borough’s steering committee.

Almost two dozen businesses are participating. Residents and shoppers do the voting.

“Oh, I love it. I love it. First Street has been quiet for some time and we have a lot of businesses downtown. I wish the best for all of them,” said Ruth Bush, Lehighton.

Now with all competitions, there is a grand prize at the end. A few business owners will actually get $100 knocked off their electric bill.

“Lehighton has its own power utility so they can actually do that, so we think it’s all kind of a cool thing,” said Jerry McAward, Lehighton Outdoor Center.

There will be a total of six grand prize winners.

Jerry McAward runs Lehighton Outdoor Center. He thinks his display is a winner.

“We have a really cool bike that we wrapped in lights. Our bike mechanic spent all day wrapping it in lights. We have two Christmas trees made from the shape of lights. They don’t look like much in the daytime but look great at night,” said McAward.

Winners of the holiday display competition will be announced on December 21.

You can cast your vote online or at the Lehighton borough office.