Crash Claims Two, Closes Route 611 in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead following a crash that happened on Route 611 in Pocono Township.

The coroner was called to the area between two Scotrun exits on 611.

Emergency crews currently have the road shut down in both directions while they investigate the area.

No word yet on the cause of the crash in Monroe County.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and updates will be updated as they become available.