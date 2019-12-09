× Christmastime at the Post Office

SCRANTON, Pa. — The rush is on to get Christmas cards and packages in the mail.

At the United States Post Office on Stafford Avenue in Scranton, the line is long. Christmas cards are going out by the dozen and packages are being dropped off. And a busy post office at Christmastime means lots of deliveries for postal workers.

“On Sunday of this week, we delivered in the Scranton area over 3,400 packages to Scranton residents,” said Postmaster Chuck Wanalista.

Postal workers in Scranton say because of online shopping, they’re setting records this Christmas season with deliveries.

“We’re delivering as early as 6 a.m., so we ask if you can leave your light on if you’re expecting a package. If we’re having that inclement weather that northeastern Pennsylvania is known for, shovel off your sidewalk. Dust off your porch with your broom. Make it easy for our letter carrier to deliver your package because we all know everyone is waiting for them,” said Wanalista.

The postal service delivers seven days a week and even goes to the North Pole.

“We have transportation to the North Pole almost nightly. The only thing that Santa and his elves are asking from us so that we can get a response to you. Make sure your address is on there.”

The mailbox for your letters to Santa is in the lobby at the post office on Stafford Avenue.

Send us your holiday cards! We’ll add a postmark to each envelope, straight from “Santa’s desk” in the North Pole. Find out how: https://t.co/OrE0xDFyto Merrily yours,

Santa’s Helpers#sendjoy pic.twitter.com/ytEJuJ1R3o — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 9, 2019

Make sure you get those letters in ASAP, and for anything else, the postal service has holiday deadlines to assure your packages and Christmas cards get to their destination before December 25.

Those recommended deadlines are posted inside post offices as well as on the USPS website.

If you want your Christmas cards to arrive before December 25, postal workers say to get them in the mail by December 20.