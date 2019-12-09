Chase Senior brings on his friend Eric Brown again to review ‘The Irishman’. Yes, it’s long, but it’s another masterpiece by Martin Scorsese with serious star power, which makes it all worth it. The film also references Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania several times!
Chase Down Podcast: Reviewing ‘The Irishman’ with Eric Brown
‘The Irishman’ Debuts on Netflix
Joe Pesci Stole the Show at ‘The Irishman’ Screening in New York
