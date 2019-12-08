Women Displays Extensive Nativity Scene Collection

Posted 6:30 pm, December 8, 2019, by

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County is sharing her holiday collection with the community for the third year in a row.

Nativity scenes are a tradition during the Christmas season but Lynn Prociak doesn’t just put up one manger, she puts up hundreds.

Lynn has acquired a collection of over 15-hundred Nativity scenes from around the world.

“Sometimes I get them when I go on trips, sometimes people donate them to me when they’re downsizing, and sometimes I’ll order them on eBay if I see something special I like or I’ll get something from an antique store,” Prociak said.

If you’d like to check out the collection for yourself, it will be on display again next weekend at the Forty Fort Presbyterian Church in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.