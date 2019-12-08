× Women Displays Extensive Nativity Scene Collection

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County is sharing her holiday collection with the community for the third year in a row.

Nativity scenes are a tradition during the Christmas season but Lynn Prociak doesn’t just put up one manger, she puts up hundreds.

Lynn has acquired a collection of over 15-hundred Nativity scenes from around the world.

“Sometimes I get them when I go on trips, sometimes people donate them to me when they’re downsizing, and sometimes I’ll order them on eBay if I see something special I like or I’ll get something from an antique store,” Prociak said.

If you’d like to check out the collection for yourself, it will be on display again next weekend at the Forty Fort Presbyterian Church in Luzerne County.