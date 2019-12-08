Warm Coats for Kids Drive Hosted by Back Mountain Police Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIVISION STREET, Pa. -- First responders in Luzerne County also got into the giving spirit.

The Back Mountain Police Association hosted a Warm Coats for Kids drive at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers collected more than 500 coats so far this season.

"We protect but this is one way that we can serve the community and give back to the community and also provide some help for children in need,” Ross Piazzea said.

Santa even stopped by with some earlier stocking stuffers for the kids here in Wilkes-Barre.