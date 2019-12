Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style to greet families at Moffat Estate in Lackawanna County.

It was all for the Covington Township Recreation Committee's annual Christmas at the Mansion event.

Kids were able to get their pictures taken with jolly old Saint Nick.

There were also holiday-themed crafts and gift bags for the kids in Lackawanna County.