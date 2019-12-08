Second Victim Dies Following Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Gunfire broke out at a home along Silver Maple Road in Chesnuthill Township just before 11:00 Wednesday night.

State troopers said 22-year-old Dylan Beinert was found dead at the scene.

Newswatch 16 has now learned that Khalil Durante passed away Saturday. The coroner says Durante was also shot. But an autopsy is planned for early this week.

State troopers believe the deadly shooting was all over drugs.

22-year-old Deani Powell of Easton was charged late last week with homicide and related offenses.

Powell told investigators she and two men discussed a plan to rob the home near Brodheadsville.

Both of those men have now been arrested. 21-year-old Matthew Burke of East Stroudsburg is facing homicide charges. 41-year-old Eric Gulley of Allentown was also picked up this weekend. He is facing charges for drugs and tampering with evidence after the deadly shooting in Monroe County.