LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Pictures with the big guy in red are a holiday tradition. But what about the mean green guy?

Families came out to Village Pet Supplies Sunday for a photo opportunity with the Grinch.

Some pets even posed for a Christmas picture. It was all to benefit the Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue.

Folks tell us the Grinch's heart grew three sizes Sunday after the event in Luzerne County.