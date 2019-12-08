× In Your Neighborhood

Last Stop Santa Shop Craft Show

If you need a gift for the holidays, why not shop local, Saturday, December 14, in Luzerne County. The Last Stop Santa Shop Craft Show will be held in Pittston at the former Seton Catholic High School Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 4. More than 50 local vendors will be on hand. Enjoy refreshments, door prizes and more. The show benefits the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church. Admission is free.

Charity Gift Wrap Stand

You’ve done the shopping and now you must do the wrapping. If you need some help, head to Lackawanna County, now through Christmas Eve. Let UCP of NEPA wrap your presents, starting at 12 p.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Scranton. The 39th Annual Charity Gift Wrap Stand is free, but donations are accepted. All proceeds raised benefit children with disabilities through UCP of NEPA programming.

Local History Holiday Emporium

Need help with your holiday shopping? Come to Lackawanna County, Saturday, December 14 for assistance. The Lackawanna Historical Society will provide one-stop shopping at their Local History Holiday Emporium at the Catlin House from Noon until 3. There you can shop with some of their favorite local authors and makers in a festive setting with traditional decorations. You can also enjoy some tasty cookies and a take home a craft.