Family of Six Forced Out of Home After Fire

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A family of six were forced from their home after a fire Sunday night in Northumberland County.

Flames sparked at the home along South Gold Street in Shamokin around 9:00 p.m.

Fire officials say the flames started in the chimney and spread to the walls.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

The Red Cross is assisting the family after the fire in Northumberland County.